College Gameday may be "comin' to your city" soon.
It's not a college football season without ESPN's College GameDay.
Every week, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and the gang turn up to the city hosting the most vibrant college football matchup or heated rivalry game. And every week, CFB fans tune in for the pagentry and shenanigans.
Well, the college football season kicks off with Week 0 action on Aug. 26. When is the first edition of College GameDay?
When is the first College Gameday of the season?
Fans will have to wait until Week 1 to enjoy the return of GameDay. The squad is heading to Charlotte for North Carolina and South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Saturday, Sept. 1
The Tar Heels and Gamecocks will battle it out for only the sixth time since 1991. The last time they played was in 2021 with South Carolina notching an emphatic win in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
Unfortunately, this one won't be taking place on campus or near either team's stadium. They're facing off at Bank of America Stadium, the home of the Carolina Panthers.
The Battle of the Carolinas should still be well-attended by fans
College GameDay guest picker for Week 1
No guest picker has been announced for this year's GameDay festivities.
It could be someone tied to one of the schools or a totally random musical guest. We won't know until it is announced ahead of the game.
College GameDay Week 2 location
After the trip to Charlotte, where will GameDay head next? That one should be a no-brainer.
No. 4 Alabama is hosting No. 11 Texas in a game set to be broadcast on ESPN. Considering what a hit last year's matchup between those two teams was, the World Wide Leader In Sports should be chomping at the bit to send the GameDay crew to Tuscaloosa.