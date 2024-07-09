When is Cooper Flagg eligible for the NBA Draft?
By Ian Levy
You may not have heard Cooper Flagg's name before but that won't be the case for long. The top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class has already committed to Duke and made waves as the Naismith National High School Player of the Year and on the rosters for both Team USA at the Nike Hoops Summit and Jordan Brand Classic.
But he may have had another breakout moment this week as a member of the Select Team, scrimmaging against the Team USA senior team in their preparation for the Olympics. On a squad full mostly of first-, second- and third-year NBA players, Flagg was the star pushing LeBron and company to the limit before eventually losing 74-73.
Flagg look completely comfortable making plays against the best players in the world even in this loosely structured setting.
Flagg is still just 17 years old and was a high school senior two months ago. But it's clear that his NBA future isn't that far away.
Cooper Flagg is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft
Flagg will be eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft, being more than one year removed from his high school graduation and turning 19 in the calendar year of the draft. However, Flagg will be one of the youngest eligible prospects in that draft class, not turning 19 until Dec. 21, 2005.
His age is actually to his advantage meaning there is theoretically more developmental time for him before he reaches his prime. But Flagg doesn't need to do much more to convince teams. He's 6-foot-8 and 200 pounds, a fantastic defender, a comfortable and fluid ball-handler and creator with a solid jumper, excellent athleticism and a non-stop motor.
Flagg will be arriving at Duke with four other top-20 recruits — Khaman Maluach, Isaiah Evans, Kon Knueppel and Patrick Ngongba II. Expectations will be sky high but the beauty of Flagg's game is that he can make in impact in so many ways and doesn't necessarily need to dominate the ball or run the offense on every possession to command attention.
The 2025 NBA Draft is still a long way away but Cooper Flagg is a must-watch prospect, especially for fans of teams like the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers and more.