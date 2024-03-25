When is the 2024 NFL Draft? Dates, times for every round
Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 NFL Draft leading up to the annual mult-day event.
By Lior Lampert
The NFL Draft is a culmination of the best prospects reaching the next chapter in their journey to becoming professional football players while also captivating fan bases across the league.
This year’s draft offers plenty of intrigue, starting with the Chicago Bears and presumed No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Caleb Williams. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner has made headlines throughout the scouting process, whether it was for something he did on or off the field.
But before diving into the players who could hear their names called during the 2024 NFL Draft, we must know when to tune into the annual multi-day event and where it is taking place.
When is the 2024 NFL Draft?
Round
Date
Start time
Round 1
Apr. 25
8 p.m. ET
Round 2 & 3
Apr. 26
7 p.m. ET
Round 4, 5, 6, & 7
Apr. 27
12 p.m. ET
Where is the 2024 NFL Draft?
Detroit, Michigan, is the home of the 2024 NFL Draft, with Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza serving as the site of the experience. There is no set home for the draft, with it going around the country to various host cities each year.
How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft
Be sure to tune into any of NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes throughout the highly-anticipated weekend three-day stretch in the Motor City for coverage of the draft scheduled to take place in late April. Alternatively, you can stream the NFL Draft via YouTube TV, Hulu+, fuboTV, and Sling TV.
Assuming the Bears taking Williams is a foregone conclusion, the 2024 NFL Draft essentially starts when the Washington Commanders are on the clock with the No. 2 pick, where it is not as clear who the franchise intends to select if they decide to stay put instead of trading down.