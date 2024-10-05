When is the last time Alabama lost to an unranked team?
The Alabama Crimson Tide were a college football dynasty with levels of success under Nick Saban that just never seemed to peak. Even when they lost, they were never quite out of the national title conversation. That's partly because they really only lost to ranked teams on the rare occasions that they did taste defeat.
But everyone runs into a plucky underdog eventually. Even the biggest goliaths can get taken down by a slingshot and a rock. On Oct. 5, 2024, David Pavia was swinging that slingshot for the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Exactly how rare is it for a team like Vanderbilt to challenge a team like Alabama?
Alabama's last loss to an unranked team was in 2021
The Crimson Tide haven't suffered very many losses to teams outside of the Top 25. In fact, they've only lost to one unranked team since 2007. That team? Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M Aggies in 2021.
Fisher also became the first Nick Saban assistant to beat their former boss on that Oct. 9 night in College Station. Texas A&M upset Alabama on a 28-yard field goal as time expired. A&M had a 24-10 lead going into halftime but they allowed the Tide to hit back and take the lead in the fourth quarter. The Aggies scored the last 10 points of the game to finish the job.
To say it was a rare upset would be an understatement. Alabama had won their previous 100 games against unranked opponents. Louisiana-Monroe bested the Tide on Nov. 17, 2007.
Alabama's all-time record vs. Vanderbilt
Alabama has dominated the series against Vanderbilt with a 60-4-19 record. And most of those Commodore wins came decades ago as Vanderbilt won eight of the first 10 meetings between the two teams.
Since 1960, the Crimson Tide have lost to the 'Dores just twice. Alabama has forfeited or vacated more wins than Vandy achieved in that span.
Going into the 2024 meeting, Alabama was on a 12-game winning streak going back to 1994.
On the positive side for Vandy, they still own the largest victory in the series. Their 78-0 beatdown in 1906 holds the record.