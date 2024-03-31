When is the last time Duke made Final Four, won a national championship?
Duke University is in the middle of yet another deep NCAA Tournament run.
Few, if any, schools have been more dominant in NCAA Men's College Basketball than the Duke University Blue Devils. The Blue Devils made an NCAA Tournament appearance 36 times in the 42 years Mike Krzyzewski served as Duke's head coach, and had tons of success.
The first year without Coach K saw Duke make a March Madness appearance, but they lost in the Round of 32 to No. 4 Tennessee.
This time around, Duke has made yet another deep tournament run. They were the No. 4 seed in the South Region, but have made it all the way to the Elite Eight. Their most recent win was their most impressive, upsetting No. 1 Houston to advance. Now, they have, on paper, a favorable matchup against No. 11 NC State with a trip to Glendale on the line.
It's been a while since Duke has made it to the FInal Four and competed for a National Championship, but how long exactly has it been?
The last time Duke made the Final Four and won a national championship
The Blue Devils have made a whopping 17 Final Four appearances and have won five national championships. All five of those championships were under Coach K, as well as most of the Final Four appearances.
The last time Duke appeared in a Final Four also happens to be the last time that they won a National Championship. The Blue Devils hadn't advanced past the Elite Eight since 2015, and that was the year that they took home their most recent national championship trophy.
Their journey to the Final Four was a lot easier that season as Duke was the No. 1 seed in the South Region and were favorites to win it all from the start thanks to their lengthy list of future NBA talent on the roster.
This season the Blue Devils are in unfamiliar territory as underdogs, but they already defeated a No. 1 seed and control their own destiny when it comes to making it to the Final Four. If they're able to punch their ticket to Glendale, anything can happen. We'll see if they have what it takes on Sunday.