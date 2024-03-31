When is the last time NC State made Final Four, won a national championship?
The NC State Wolfpack are no strangers to making a deep NCAA Tournament run.
Every year in the NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament, there is a Cinderella story. Upsets run wild in the first couple of rounds, but there is often one team in particular that seemingly had no shot of making a deep tournament run that somehow finds their way into the National Championship conversation.
Last season we saw No. 9 FAU make it all the way to the Final Four and nearly win that game to advance to the National Championship game, losing a heartbreaker to No. 5 San Diego State. This season's Cinderella team is No. 11 NC State, who have punched their ticket into the Elite Eight with a Final Four appearance firmly in their grasp.
It'd take an upset win over No. 4 Duke to get them there, but they just put together a dominant performance to knock out No. 2 Marquette. They're more than capable of advancing to the Final Four, and it wouldn't be the first time that this school has accomplished that difficult feat.
The last time NC State made the Final Four and won a national championship
You'd have to go all the way back to 1950 to find NC State's first Final Four appearance. They were one of eight teams to appear in the tournament and lost in the second round. Still, that's a Final Four appearance!
That first Final Four appearance didn't give NC State the outcome that they wanted, but each of the next two did. Not only did NC State win the National Championship in 1974, but they did so again in 1983. They pulled that off despite being a No. 6 seed, defeating No. 1 Houston in what turned out to be a thriller, 54-52.
That's the last time NC State has made it to the Final Four. It's been 41 years, and the Wolfpack hopes to put an end to that drought. They've been frequent dancers in their history, but NC State hasn't had much success outside of those three Final Four appearances.
They've proven that they can win as an underdog before, and will attempt to do so again. The path is not going to be easy, but they've proven they're not a team to be messed with.