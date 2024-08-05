When is the last time Team USA didn't win gold in men's basketball?
US Men's Basketball has grown a reputation over the years through its dominance in Olympic play and the leadership of some of the best American-born players.
This year is no different, as the roster, led by future Hall of Famers LeBron James and Stephen Curry, is cruising once again. They won their three games in group play, beating South Sudan, Puerto Rico and Serbia by a combined 64 points. They play Brazil next and, assuming they win, will face the winner of France and Canada for an opportunity to advance to another Olympic Final.
Their dominance over the years has resulted in America taking home plenty of gold but it's easy to forget that it hasn't always been this way. And even in the modern-era, post Dream Team, they still haven't always won it all.
Team USA won the bronze medal in men's basketball in the 2004 Olympics
You'll have to go back to 2004 for the last time the USA men didn't win the gold medal.
The 2004 squad, led by NBA Hall-of-Fame coach Larry Brown and superstars Allen Iverson and Tim Duncan, won bronze during the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece. They finished 5-3 losing the most games the U.S. men's Olympic basketball team ever lost in a single Olympics. Their three losses came from the hands of Puerto Rico, Lithuania, and Argentina.
Their loss to Puerto Rico would end a 24-game winning streak that dated back to the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul.
Despite not winning the gold, The 2004 Olympics at Athens would be the first time future gold medalists Lebron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwayne Wade represented Team USA.
All three men who were coming off sensational rookie seasons in their own right would win gold in 2008, alongside Kobe Bryant and the Redeem Team. James and Anthony would play for Team USA again, helping them win gold in 2012.