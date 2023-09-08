When is the last time Texas beat Alabama?
The Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide are the featured matchup during Week 2 of the 2023 college football schedule. What's the history of this matchup?
By Drew Koch
Despite all the hype surrounding Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes after Week 1 of the college football season, there won't be a bigger matchup in Week 2 than Alabama versus Texas.
The Crimson Tide play host to the Longhorns this week in the must-see game between two of the biggest names in the sport. Nick Saban will lead Alabama against his former pupil and now Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Last season, the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped on the road in Austin after Texas' starting quarterback Quentin Ewers missed the second half. Alabama outlasted Texas by a final score of 20-19. But when was the last time Texas beat Alabama?
When is the last time Texas beat Alabama?
Saturday's clash in Tuscaloosa will represent the 11th meeting between the University of Alabama and the University of Texas. Believe it or not, the Longhorns actually hold a massive 7-2-1 edge in the series, but Nick Saban was at the helm for the Crimson Tide in the two previous victories over the Longhorns.
The last time that Texas beat Alabama was all the way in 1981. A 14-12 victory over the Tide in the 1981 Cotton Bowl helped the Longhorns finish second in the AP poll to eventual National Champion, the Clemson Tigers.
While the 1981 Cotton Bowl was the last time Texas football took down Alabama, it wasn't the last Bowl Game between the two schools. The 2010 BCS National Championship Game saw the Crimson Tide take on the Longhorns at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
The Tide took a 24-6 lead into halftime and emerged victorious with a 37-21 win over then-Texas head coach Mack Brown. The victory was Saban's first of six National Championships as the head coach at Alabama.
The Texas Longhorns will be looking for revenge on Saturday night after last year's excruciating one-point loss. These two programs will see plenty of each other moving forward as Texas is joining the Southeastern Conference next season.