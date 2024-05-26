When is the last time the Boston Celtics won a championship?
The Boston Celtics entered the season with NBA Championship aspirations and it's safe to say they've lived up to expectations thus far. Their 64-18 record led the Eastern Conference by a substantial margin, and they've gone 10-3 thus far in the NBA playoffs to get to within just two games of the NBA Finals.
Yes, the Celtics have faced banged-up teams in a subpar Eastern Conference, but let's not act as if they've been fully healthy the entire time. Kristaps Porzingis has missed much of the postseason thus far with an injury, yet Boston is still just two wins shy of an NBA Finals berth.
With Tyrese Haliburton out for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Celtics fans are looking ahead to the NBA Finals. It's not over yet, but with the Indiana Pacers having to beat Boston four times in five tries, it's fair to predict that the Celtics will win the Eastern Conference. With that in mind, when is the last time Boston not only made the NBA Finals, but actually won it?
When did the Boston Celtics last win a title?
This might be strange for a team with 17 NBA Championships (tied with the Los Angeles Lakers), but the Boston Celtics have not won a title since the 2007-08 season. That was back when Doc Rivers was coaching and the team was led by the Big Three of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen.
The Celtics outdueled Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in six games to win Boston's 17th NBA championship. The Celtics finding a way to win that season was even more impressive considering the fact that Garnett and Allen were making their Celtics debut that year. Despite not having as much team chemistry as most championship teams do, the Celtics were able to defeat the Kobe-led Lakers.
When is the last time the Boston Celtics made the NBA Finals?
While it's been a while since the Celtics won the whole thing, it hasn't been nearly as long since they appeared in an NBA Finals. The Celtics matched up against the Golden State Warriors in the 2021-22 campaign, defeating stars like Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jimmy Butler on their way there.
The Warriors were ultimately too much for Boston to handle. Stephen Curry took home his first Finals MVP award after averaging over 30 points per game, and the Celtics fell short in six games.
While they've made the playoffs in each of the last ten years, that Finals appearance is the only one the Celtics have had in that stretch. This season is Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's best opportunity to get back to the Finals and with teams like the Thunder and Nuggets eliminated, potentially win it all for the first time in over a decade.