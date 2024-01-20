When is the last time the Green Bay Packers won the Super Bowl?
It's been a while since the Green Bay Packers have raised a banner.
Matt LaFleur’s Green Bay Packers were the lone road team to win in the Wild Card Round in these NFL Playoffs. Now Jordan Love, Aaron Jones, and the club’s young receiving corps look to cook the San Francisco 49ers’ defense like they did the Dallas Cowboys’ highly-regarded unit last week.
The Packers are in the playoffs for the fourth time in five years under LaFleur. In fact, dating back to 2011, this franchise has now reached the postseason 10 times in the last 13 years. However, the club has only advanced to the NFC Championship Game on four occasions over that span. In 2020, LaFleur’s squad was the conference’s top seed and hosted the NFC title game. However, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had other plans and came away with a 31-26 upset win.
In 2021, the Packers were once again the NFC’s No. 1 seed, but fell at home in the divisional round to the 49ers, 13-10. Green Bay also lost in the playoffs to Kyle Shanahan’s Niners in the 2019 NFC title game at San Francisco. So, how long has it been since the franchise hoisted a trophy named after their legendary head coach?
The season was 2010 and the Packers were led by head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The club split its first six games and owned just an 8-6 record with two weeks to go. The team came up with wins over the Giants and Bears and grabbed a wild card berth.
Green Bay was the No. 6 seed in that postseason. They went to Philadelphia and survived the Eagles, 21-16, traveled to Atlanta and rolled over the Falcons (48-21) and then were back in Soldier Field for the NFC title game. A 21-14 victory over Chicago out the Packers in their fifth Super Bowl, with an opportunity to win a 13th NFL championship.
In Super Bowl XLV, Rodgers’s two touchdown passes and safety Nick Collins’ TD return of a Ben Roethlisberger interception staked the team to a 21-3 second-quarter lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers at AT&T Stadium (where the Packers have still not lost a game). McCarthy’s team never lost the lead despite a strong second half by the Steelers.
Rodgers was named game MVP after throwing for 304 yards and three scores. The Packers played turnover-free football, and a 31-25 victory gave the Packers their fourth Super Bowl triumph.