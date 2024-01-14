When is the last time the Miami Dolphins won a playoff game?
It has been a several years since the last time the Miami Dolphins won a single AFC playoff game.
By John Buhler
Few teams have had less playoff success in recent decades than the Miami Dolphins. This is a franchise best known for Don Shula's 1972 team going undefeated, as well as Dan Marino throwing for a ton of yards in the 1980s and 1990s. However, the last two or three decades have been nothing to write home about. They have a good thing going now under Mike McDaniel, but it has been rough.
After playing the division rival Buffalo Bills close in the No. 2 vs. No. 7 game last postseason, the Dolphins are one position better in terms of AFC playoff positioning. While being the No. 6 seed would be a huge deal for Dolphins fans in most seasons, they squandered away the division down the stretch to none other than Buffalo. Next up for the Dolphins are the Kansas City Chiefs in a blizzard.
Miami Dolphins playoff history: When was the last time they won a game?
Although the Dolphins look to be a team here to stay under their current regime, it has been a minute since the last time they won a playoff game. But just how long has it been? Well, it came in the Year 2000 vs. Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts. Miami beat Indianapolis 23-17 in overtime down in Miami Gardens when Hard Rock Stadium was known as Pro Player Stadium at the time. That long...
It has been a long 23 years since the Dolphins last won a playoff game, only outdone by lowly Detroit.
This was Dave Wannstedt's first year as the head coach of the Dolphins since taking over for Jimmy Johnson. Marino was not the Dolphins' quarterback, as he had already set sail for retirement. It was Jay Fiedler under center for Miami. The Dolphins would get shut out by the then-Oakland Raiders 27-0 the following week in the divisional round. Miami has lost its last five AFC playoff games since 2000.
Because Miami has only won the AFC East once since it began is playoff victory drought, they Dolphins have only played on Wild Card Weekend. Since losing to the Raiders in 2000, the Dolphins have lost to the following teams in the postseason: The 2001 Baltimore Ravens, the 2008 Ravens, the 2016 Pittsburgh Steelers and the 2022 Bills. Last was the first year they scored more than 12 points...
Eventually, water will find its level and the Dolphins will finally win a playoff game. Even though it may be another year away with a brutal task vs. Kansas City at Arrowhead in the snow, the Dolphins better hope the Detroit Lions don't beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Otherwise, Miami will own the longest active playoff win drought streak. Detroit has not won a playoff game since the 1991 season.
Once again, Miami blew such a golden opportunity to end the streak after fading down the stretch.