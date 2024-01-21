When is the last time the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl?
On Sunday afternoon in the Motor City, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to advance to the NFC Championship Game for the second time in four years.
Todd Bowles’ club is coming off a 32-9 thrashing of the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs. Baker Mayfield and company made it look easy against the reigning conference champions.
While the Detroit Lions are the only NFC team to never appear in a Super Bowl, the Bucs are looking to get back the “Big Game” for the second time in four seasons and the third time overall.
It was the 101st season for the National Football League, and there were far more significant things going on around the world. There was a pandemic and COVID-19 would have an impact on sports.
During the offseason, free-agent quarterback Tom Brady opted to leave the New England Patriots after 20 seasons and signed with the Buccaneers. Led by head coach Bruce Arians, the team made its first playoff appearance since 2007. The club shook off a 7-5 start, won its final four games and claimed a wild card berth.
The fifth-seeded Bucs were in Washington to face the NFC East champions and emerged with a hard-earned 31-23 victory. It was off to New Orleans for the third meeting of the year with the division rival Saints. The Buccaneers finished strong and an unexpected 30-20 victory put the team in the NFC title game at Lambeau Field.
Arians’ team held on for a 31-26 victory over the Packers despite the fact that Brady threw three second-half interceptions. Three straight road playoff wins, and now the team would become the first ever to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium. Tampa Bay’s defense abused Kansas City’s injury-plagued offensive front and dethroned the reigning Super Bowl champions, 31-9. Brady earned game MVP honors and claimed his seventh NFL title.
Now led by head coach Todd Bowles, are the Bucs capable of another superb postseason run? Mayfield and company are off to a good start.