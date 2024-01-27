When is the next WWE premium live event after Royal Rumble 2024?
By Scott Rogust
We have reached the most exciting time of the professional wrestling year. It's WrestleMania season. This year, the "Grandest Stage of Them All" will emanate from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., home of the NFL's Eagles. Every year, fans wonder who will be in the prominent matches on the card. We get our first glimpse at the Royal Rumble.
WWE Royal Rumble 2024 takes place on Saturday, Jan. 27, at Tropicana Feld in St. Petersburg, Fla. The show will be highlighted by the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. The 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royales will determine who gets a world championship match of their choosing at WrestleMania 40. The last person standing after all their competitors have been eliminated via being thrown over the top rope, and both feet touching the floor will be declared the winner.
There are also two title matches scheduled for the card. Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and A.J. Styles in a fatal four-way match, and Kevin Owens challenges Logan Paul for the United States Championship.
Fans may be wondering, what is the next premium live event scheduled after Royal Rumble 2024? Is it WrestleMania 40? We have that answer for you.
The next main roster WWE premium live event is not WrestleMania 40. Instead, it's Elimination Chamber 2024 on Saturday, Feb. 24. The event will take place at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.
Given the differences in time zones and WWE wanting to run the show during prime time in Perth, those in the United States will have to wake up early to catch Elimination Chamber live. In the United States, Elimination Chamber 2024 will begin at 5:00 a.m. ET and 2:00 a.m. PT.
Fans in the United States can watch the show on Peacock, NBC's Streaming Service. Those outside of the United States can watch it on the WWE Network.
So, if you plan on watching live, be sure to set your alarms early, and make a cup of coffee to ensure you can enjoy the show.