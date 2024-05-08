When is the NFL schedule release? Later than expected date revealed
The release of the NFL schedule has become a bit of a holiday for football fans. Teams pull out all the stops to creatively release their upcoming slate. Tickets go on sale. Predictions and schedule deep dives follow.
The 2023 schedule dropped on Thursday May 11, prompting many to believe the 2024 edition would be released later this week. However, the schedule will actually be out six days later than many in the league expected, according to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.
NFL schedule release expected on May 15
The NFL is expected to release the 2024 schedule on Wednesday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET.
That's based on a memo sent to teams on Tuesday indicating a slight delay in the release date. It's not clear why there is a delay but it'll make for the latest schedule release since the 1990s, according to CBS Sports.
It should be worth the wait.
While we don't known the exact dates for matchups this coming season, we do know which juicy matchups are slated.
The No. 1 and No. 2 NFL Draft picks, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, could face off when the Bears play the Commanders.
We'll get revenge games galore including Saquon Barkley and the Eagles against the Giants, Russell Wilson and the Steelers against the Broncos, Kirk Cousins and the Falcons against the Vikings, Derek Carr and the Saints against the Raiders and Matthew Stafford and the Rams against the Lions.
And of course, there are playoff rematches headlined by a Super Bowl rematch for the Chiefs and 49ers.
There is one specific games that already has a date. The Eagles and Packers are playing on Sept. 6 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. That was announced in April.
The rest of the NFL schedule will be here soon enough.