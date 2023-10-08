When was the last time the Orioles won the World Series?
The Baltimore Orioles are one of the best stories of the 2023 MLB season as they push towards a World Series.
A few seasons ago, nobody would have believed that the Baltimore Orioles would be where they are today. Today, they sit at 101-61, winning over 100 games for the first time since 1980.
They've done so behind a crazily young core of players on their pre-arbitration contracts. The average age of the Orioles September call-up roster is just 28 years old.
The team is led by Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander, all of whom are 28 years old or younger. This team is built for success this year, next year and many years into the future. But that makes you wonder, when was the last time the Orioles won the World Series?
The question can't be answered within the 21st century for the Orioles. Nor can it be answered in the 1990's. The answer to this question dates back 40 years to 1983 when the Orioles won their last World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
This Baltimore team was led by Rick Dempsey in the World Series. Dempsey totaled five hits in the five-game series, all of his hits going for extra bases. He totaled four doubles and a home run on his way to a World Series MVP award.
Dempsey never made an All-Star team and never hit over .270 in a qualified season, but he will forever be immortalized for his 1983 World Series performance.
Not only have the O's not won a World Series in 40 years, but they haven't appeared in a Fall Classic since their 1983 Championship.
The 2023 team will look to put this team back on the map after losing 100 games over more three times since 2018.
The postseason will be placed on the backs of the young core along with a few veterans. If they fall short this year, they still have a decent-sized championship window over the next few seasons.