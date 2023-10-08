When was the last time the Philadelphia Phillies won the World Series?
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to make it back to the World Series, with a win this time.
The Philadelphia Phillies have now played three games in the 2023 MLB postseason. In those three games, there have already been some top moments.
In the NL Wild Card, Bryson Stott hit a grand slam to push the Phillies over the Marlins. The video of that grand slam without the commentary is incredible. The walk-up song, the electricity of the Phillies fans and the excitement of the blast all bring together one of the most chilling baseball videos in recent memory.
As the Phillies continue to push towards a World Series ring, let's take a look at the last time a Phillies team brought a World Series championship back home to Philadelphia.
The Phillies made it to the World Series in 2022 but they fell to the Houston Astros, 4-2. Before that, they last made the Fall Classic in 2009, when they lost to the Yankees in six games.
But, the year before that, the Phillies didn't fall short. The last time Philadelphia took home the World Series trophy was in 2008 when they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in five games, led by Cole Hamels.
Hamels started two games in the Fall Classic, getting the win in one and a no-decision in the other. The lefty threw 13 innings and allowed four earned runs en route to a World Series MVP.
The Phillies secured the series on Oct. 29, after the Oct. 27 contest was suspended due to rain. They would resume play in front of over 45,000 fans in their home stadium.
Philadelphia would win the series despite committing at least one error in each game.
They look to recreate that October magic 15 years later with a completely different mantra and a completely different identity.