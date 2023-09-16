When is the last time South Carolina beat Georgia? Records, matchup history
The South Carolina vs. Georgia rivalry has been one-sided recently. In Week 3, the Gamecocks are hoping to pull off an upset to mirror their last victory in the series.
The 2023 edition of the South Carolina vs. Georgia rivalry is on the way with the Gamecocks hoping to repeat history and pull off an upset of a highly-ranked Bulldogs team.
Spencer Rattler leads the Gamecocks into Sanford Stadium as a 27-point underdog this time. Suffice it to say, the Bulldogs aren't expected to trip up in this Week 3 matchup, but the upset victim rarely is.
Before we see whether Carson Beck and the Bulldogs can withstand the upstart Gamecocks, let's look at the history of the series.
When is the last time South Carolina beat Georgia?
The Gamecocks have been dominated by the Bulldogs over the last decade but their last victory in the series wasn't so long ago.
The last time South Carolina beat Georgia was in 2019 at Sanford Stadium, 20-17. The double-overtime upset of the No. 3 team in the country was engineered by Israel Mukuamu, who picked off Jake Fromm three times and returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown.
Ryan Hilinski started at quarterback but an injury knocked him out and Dakeron Jyner had to take over.
South Carolina vs. Georgia: All-time series record, meetings, streaks
Georgia
South Carolina
Series record
54-19-2 (.733)
19-54-2 (.267)
Longest win streak
10
3
Largest margin
48-7 in 2022
35-7 in 2012
First meeting
40-0 in 1894
0-40 in 1894
Last meeting
48-7 in 2022
7-48 in 2022
Georgia owns a sizable series lead over South Carolina at 54-19-2. The Bulldogs have won eight of the last 10 meetings.
The Gamecocks won three games in a row in 2010 through 2012. That was their longest-ever winning streak over the Dawgs.
Twice UGA has gone 10-in-a-row. The first streak was from 1908 to 1941. The second was from 1966 to 1977. The longest unbeaten run for the Bulldogs in the series was from 1960 to 1977. The two tied in 1962 and 1964.
The first game between the two was in 1894 in Columbia, South Carolina. The Bulldogs won that game, 40-0, and the follow-up in Athens in 1900, 5-0.
South Carolina didn't get their first victory in the series until the fourth meeting in 1903.