When's the last time Brown made the NCAA Tournament?
The Brown Bears haven't made the NCAA Tournament in quite some time.
By Mark Powell
The Brown Bears have a chance to make history, but it didn't always seem that way. The Bears season got off to a dreadful start, and they entered the Ivy League championship with a 13-17 overall record.
Yet, after an impressive conference season, Brown and coach Mike Martin were able to secure the No. 4 seed for the Ivy League tournament. Highlighted by a win over top-seeded Princeton, Brown found themselves in a unique position entering Sunday's final.
If Brown makes the tournament they will likely do so as a 16-seed, staring down the barrel at a college basketball behemoth. Nonetheless, earning a berth to the big dance won't be taken for granted by this program.
Brown has only appeared in the NCAA Tournament two times, the last of which came in 1986. Before that appearance, the Bears prior showing was in 1939. They have lost their first matchup in both seasons. In 1986, Brown lost to Syracuse in the first round of the tournament in blowout fashion, 101-52. In 1939 -- back when the field was much smaller -- Brown lost in the quarterfinals to Villanova by the score of 42-30.
Where is Brown University?
Brown is any Ivy League school based in Providence, Rhode Island. Their basketball program has largely struggled until recently thanks to a resurgence led by head coach Mike Martin. Brown's last tournament appearance of any kind came in 2003, when they played in the NIT and lost to Virginia by the score of 89-73.
How many teams have made March Madness with a record under .500?
Since the tournament field expanded in 1985, only 22 teams have made March Madness with a sub-.500 record. These bid stealers overcome seemingly-insurmountable odds to make a run in their conference tournaments. In the rare cases that these teams do make the NCAA Tournament, they rarely if ever win a game, as they are typically tasked with facing a one seed.