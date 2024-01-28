When's the last time the Lions won a road playoff game?
By Scott Rogust
The Detroit Lions are the feel-good story of the 2023 NFL season. Well, unless you're a fan of a team in the NFC North. The Lions have undergone quite the turnaround, going from the brunt of jokes to a gritty underdog looking to make the run of runs in the playoffs.
This season, the Lions won their first NFC North title. As the No. 3 seed, the Lions beat the No. 6 Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round 24-23 and defeated the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 in the Divisional Round. Now, they are in the NFC Championship Game against the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, with a spot in Super Bowl 58 on the line.
The NFC Championship Game is Detroit's first road game in this playoff run. So, when was the last time the Lions won a road playoff game?
When was the last time the Lions won a road playoff game?
The last time the Lions won a road playoff game was back in 1957. Yes, 1957. And it came against, ironically, the 49ers!
After going 8-4 in the 1957 season, the Lions faced off against the 49ers in the Divisional Round. Detroit picked up the 31-27 win after a 248-yard and three-touchdown performance from quarterback Y.A. Tittle. With this win, the Lions earned a spot in the NFL Championship Game that year, where they went on to beat the Cleveland Browns 59-14. This just so happened to be their fourth and last NFL Championship won.
Here is how the Lions performed in subsequent road playoff games since that win in 1957
Game
Result
1970 Divisional at Dallas Cowboys
Lions lose 5-0
1982 Wild Card at Washington
Lions lose 31-7
1983 Divisional Round at San Francisco 49ers
Lions lose 24-23
1991 Conference Championship at Washington
Lions lose 41-10
1994 Wild Card at Green Bay Packers
Lions lose 16-12
1995 Wild Card at Philadelphia Eagles
Lions lose 58-37
1997 Wild Card at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Lions lose 20-10
1999 Wild Card at Washington
Lions lose 27-13
2011 Wild Card at New Orleans Saints
Lions lose 45-28
2014 Wild Card at Dallas Cowboys
Lions lose 24-20
2016 Wild Card at Seattle Seahawks
Lions lose 26-6
That's right, an 11-road playoff game losing streak since their win over the 49ers back in 1957. Three of those losses came from the now-Washington Commanders, with the Dallas Cowboys having two during that losing streak.
UPDATE: The Lions lost 34-31 to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The Lions held a 24-7 lead in the second half but missed out on the chance to compete in their first Super Bowl.