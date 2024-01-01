When was the last time Alabama won a national championship?
The Alabama Crimson Tide have been the premier program in college football over the last decade and a half. Every time it looks like Nick Saban is done adding national championships, he finds a way to get his team right back in it.
The Tide have another chance to add to their wealth in 2024 with a bid to the College Football Playoff. They have to get through Michigan in the Rose Bowl then prove their mettle against Washington or Texas to hoist that trophy once more.
Most programs have to wait decades for one national title, but at Alabama, it's expected every year. How long has it been?
Alabama's last national championship was in 2020
Alabama has won six national titles in 16 seasons under Saban. His most recent championship capped a 13-0 season in 2020, the COVID-19-impacted season.
Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith led a dangerous Crimson Tide attack at wide receiver with Mac Jones delivering the passes. On defense, All-American defensive back Patrick Surtain set the tone.
Alabama opened the season ranked No. 2 and made it clear they were gunning for more with a 41-24 victory over No. 3 Georgia in Week 4. Taking over the No. 1 ranking in late November, they never let it go, dismantling Notre Dame and Ohio State in the College Football Playoff
List of Alabama national championships
Alabama claims 18 national championships:
- 1925 — Wallace Wade
- 1926 — Wallace Wade
- 1930 — Wallace Wade
- 1934 — Frank Thomas
- 1941 — Frank Thomas
- 1961 — Paul "Bear" Bryant (AP)
- 1964 — Paul "Bear" Bryant (AP)
- 1965 — Paul "Bear" Bryant (AP)
- 1973 — Paul "Bear" Bryant
- 1978 — Paul "Bear" Bryant (AP)
- 1979 — Paul "Bear" Bryant (AP)
- 1992 — Gene Stallings (AP)
- 2009 — Nick Saban (BCS)
- 2011 — Nick Saban (BCS)
- 2012 — Nick Saban (BCS)
- 2015 — Nick Saban (CFP)
- 2017 — Nick Saban (CFP)
- 2020 — Nick Saban (CFP)