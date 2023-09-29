When was the last time Auburn beat Georgia?
Auburn has struggled the past few years but has a rich history. When was the last time they got a win against the Georgia Bulldogs, who created a dynasty around Kirby Smart?
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers will soon be facing off against the No.1 ranked team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs. This game could turn into a massive upset if Auburn can start scoring early, but it’s set to be a tough game as Georgia has been wiping the floor with most opponents.
Kirby Smart is now in his eighth season with the Bulldogs and hopes to take them to another perfect season at 15-0. They’ve started off well with a record of 4-0. Meanwhile, Freeze is coming into his first season as the head coach of the Tigers and has already turned the team around with a 3-1 record, which is much better than the 5-7 finish they had last season.
This game is essential for both coaches to win, a "prove it" game for Freeze and a game to continue going perfectly for Smart, who is aiming to surpass Nick Saban as the premier head coach in the SEC.
On Saturday, they will play against each other for the 127th time, marking another game in the series known as the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.”
When was the last time Auburn Tigers beat the Georgia Bulldogs?
The teams match up quite often but the last time Auburn beat Georgia was on Nov. 11, 2017, when the No. 10 Auburn Tigers upset the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in blowout fashion, winning the game 40-17 in a masterclass.
In this game, Tigers backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Kerryon Johnson went off for 167 yards on 32 carries.
Auburn Tigers all-time record vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Auburn and Georgia have a long history of playing each other, dubbed the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.” They’ve played 127 games against each other so far, dating from Feb. 20, 1892, to the most recent game on Oct. 8, 2022. In those 127 games, they’ve combined to score 2,217 points, with the first matchup ending 10-0 with an Auburn victory.
The victor so far in this rivalry has been Georgia, who holds a record of 63-56-8 going into Saturday’s game. In the last matchup, Georgia crushed Auburn by a score of 42-10. But with new players and a new coach, maybe Auburn could threaten that.