When was the last time Maryland beat Ohio State in football?
We could be on the brink of something historic in The Horseshoe ahead of the Ohio State Buckeyes' latest meeting with the Maryland Terrapins. No, it is not what you think it is either...
By John Buhler
In one of the more intriguing games of the Week 6 slate, a pair of unbeaten teams will clash in Columbus, as the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes will host the unranked Maryland Terrapins in The Horseshoe on Saturday. While Ohio State has had Maryland's number ever since the Terps first joined the Big Ten with Rutgers a decade ago, there is a chance for an upset on the horizon in this matchup.
This has everything to do with Mike Locksley's Charlottean mayo bath coronation he received last bowl season. The mayo bath blessing is for real, as 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl winner Shane Beamer went on a Beamer heater of a lifetime. His South Carolina Gamecocks defeated SEC East foe Tennessee and in-state arch-rival Clemson down the stretch of last season after his mayo coronation.
Mayo aside, Locksley's team throws the ball down the field very well. That is because he and his staff have recruited so strongly on the offensive side of the ball, as well as Taulia Tagovailoa following him to College Park from Tuscaloosa after backing up his older brother Tua at Alabama for a year. So with that in mind, have the Terrapins ever beaten the Buckeyes before? How long has it been for them?
To date, Maryland has never beaten Ohio State on the football field, 0-for-8 in eight opportunities.
College football: When was the last time Maryland beat Ohio State?
The last time will be the first time, but we have to wonder if it does not happen on Saturday, when will it ever happen? Maryland has a rare quarterback advantage over Ohio State. Ryan Day has done a phenomenal job of getting the most out of his signal-callers since taking over for Urban Meyer. Kyle McCord may have been a blue-chipper coming out of high school, but he has been just a guy at OSU.
Maryland not only has Tagovailoa for one more year, but Locksley's mayo bath blessing cannot be wasted. If he cashes in that mayo-covered chip, it should be good for two wins over annual opponents the Terps hardly ever beat. Of course, we are talking about them getting the best of someone like Michigan, Ohio State and/or Penn State. Regardless, this feels like a 9-3 team anyway.
One thing is for certain. With Big Noon Kickoff in town for the big game, Maryland will absolutely be ranked well inside of the Top 25 if the Terps pull off the monumental upset. Just because they do not have a number next to their name right now does not make me feel any less about them. LSU is 3-2 and is about to be 3-3 if Eliah Drinkwitz's Missouri Tigers are for real as I think that they might be.
Since Maryland and Ohio State have only faced each other as Big Ten foes, UMD's win will be its first.