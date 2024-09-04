When was the last time Michigan played Texas? Matchup history, the Rose Bowl and more
The Texas Longhorns might've begun their season last week, getting a 52-0 win over Colorado State, but that was just a warm-up for what's ahead. Now, they have a date with the Michigan Wolverines to worry about.
This is quite the matchup. Both of these schools not only have outstanding track records of success, but they were both in last year's college football playoffs. Had the Longhorns found a way to beat Washington, they would've met Michigan in the final.
It might be Week 2 of the College Football season, but there is already a massive matchup for fans to watch. Not only does it consist of two ranked teams, but both the No. 3 Longhorns and No. 10 Wolverines are among the 10 best teams in the country. This could be one of the best games of the entire season.
The end result of this game has major implications when it comes to the college football playoffs. Sure, it's easier to get in now with the new 12-team format, but seeding is extremely important, and a loss could be damaging, especially for Michigan after how they played in Week 1.
It's pretty rare to see a non-conference game this appealing pop up on the schedule between two college football powerhouses. In fact, it's so rare in this case, that it's the first time these two teams have played a regular season game. It's not, though, the only time that these schools have faced off.
Have the Texas Longhorns ever played the Michigan Wolverines in football?
You'd think that as two of the consistently dominant teams in college football, the Longhorns and Wolverines would have a history of playing against each other, whether those matchups came in the regular season or in the playoffs.
Unfortunately, there is no regular season history. Saturday's game will be the first regular season matchup ever between the Longhorns and Wolverines. There is, however, a playoff history. These teams played one time - participating in the 2005 Rose Bowl.
When was the last time Michigan played Texas?
The last and only time that these two teams met came back in 2005 when they partook in the Rose Bowl. This matchup was especially intriguing for the Rose Bowl in particular since it did not include a Pac-12 team.
It's safe to say that the matchup lived up to the hype. The game was tied up at the half, but Michigan started to pull away in the third quarter, outscoring the Longhorns 17-7 in that frame. Vince Young and the Longhorns would attempt a monster comeback and somehow pull it off, thanks to their lone field goal of the day with two seconds on the clock.
Vince Young showed the kind of dual threat he could be, by passing for 180 yards and rushing for another 192. He even ran for four touchdowns. He wasn't super efficient passing the ball, but his ability to change the game on the ground was evident.
It's safe to say any college football fan would sign up for a 38-37 final score with a last-second field goal deciding the game on Saturday. Let's hope this upcoming matchup is even close to as thrilling.