When was the last time Michigan won a national championship?
The Wolverines have waited too long.
The Michigan Wolverines have dreams of winning a national title every year and the dawn of 2024 could give them that chance once again.
Jim Harbaugh's squad locked in a bid to the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 team in the country. Alabama and one of Washington and Texas stand in the way of the Wolverines and a long-awaited trophy.
When was the last time a Michigan head coach hoisted the ultimate prize? It's been awhile.
Michigan last won a national championship in 1997
Michigan's most recent national championship was in 1997 under head coach Lloyd Carr.
That team went 12-0 with Heisman Trophy-winning cornerback Charles Woodson leading the way. Quarterback Brian Griese commanded the offense with unknown backup Tom Brady holding a clipboard.
The season started strongly with the No. 14 Wolverines picking up an impressive 27-3 victory over No. 8 Colorado. From there, they stormed through the non-conference schedule with wins over Baylor and Notre Dame. The Big Ten didn't offer any more of a challenge. Wins over No. 15 Iowa, No. 15 Michigan State and No. 2 Penn State propelled Michigan to the No. 1 ranking. Then they took down No. 23 Wisconsin and No. 4 Ohio State to clinch the conference title.
A trip to the Rose Bowl resulted in a 21-16 victory over No. 8 Washington State and the title.
List of Michigan national championship teams
Michigan claims 11 national championships:
- 1901 — Fielding Yost
- 1902 — Fielding Yost
- 1903 — Fielding Yost
- 1904 — Fielding Yost
- 1918 — Fielding Yost
- 1923 — Fielding Yost
- 1932 — Harry Kipke
- 1933 — Harry Kipke
- 1947 — Fritz Crisler
- 1948 — Bennie Oosterbaan (AP)
- 1997 — Lloyd Carr (AP)
The two most recent of those titles were awarded by the Associated Press.
Despite being one of the Blue Blood programs in college football, Michigan has one national title in the last 76 years. So the pressure is on Harbaugh to deliver another one to Ann Arbor.