When was the last time Mississippi State beat Alabama?
Mississippi State has been considered a weak team, but when was the last time they got a win against the Alabama Crimson Tide, who have been unstoppable under Nick Saban?
Zach Arnett and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will soon be facing off against the No. 12-ranked team in the country, the Alabama Crimson Tide. This game could turn into a massive upset if Mississippi State can limit Alabama's scoring, but it's set to be a tough game. Mississippi State hasn't seemed like much of a contender or threat to teams lately.
Zach Arnett is now going into his first full season with the Bulldogs and hopes to successfully replace beloved head coach Mike Leach, who recently passed away. Arnett aims to lead them to victory over Alabama, which seems more possible now than ever with their current problems at the quarterback position. They haven't had the best start with a 2-2 record, but that is to be expected in the SEC.
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide hope to turn this into a breakout game to gain the confidence of the new quarterback. Alabama hasn't had the best start, falling to the No. 12 ranking after beginning the season 3-1 with a loss to Texas and close wins against both South Florida and Ole Miss.
On Saturday, they will play against each other for the 107th time, marking another game in the series known as the "Battle for Highway 82" or "90 Mile Drive."
When was the last time Mississippi State beat Alabama?
The teams match up quite often, but the last time Mississippi State beat Alabama was on Nov. 10, 2007, when the unranked Mississippi Bulldogs upset the No. 22-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in a long and low-scoring game, 17-12.
This game is most known for the end of the second quarter, in which Alabama's quarterback, John Park Wilson, threw a 103-yard pick-6 to Anthony Johnson, who that season caught three interceptions and returned two of them.
Mississippi State Bulldogs' all-time record vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Mississippi State and Alabama have a so-called "rivalry," but it hasn't even been close to a rivalry, as they would have to mean they were considered equally matched opponents, which Mississippi State hasn't been considered in a long time.
After 107 games against each other, Alabama has a record of 87-17-3. They've been playing each other since Nov. 14, 1896, and the last game came on Oct. 22, 2022. If Mississippi State can beat Alabama, it would be a major upset, but it has happened before and nothing is impossible.