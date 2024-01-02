When was the last time Texas won a national championship?
The Texas Longhorns have a chance to earn a spot in the CFP National Championship Game with a win in the Sugar Bowl. Here's the last time Texas won a national championship in college football.
By Scott Rogust
The Texas Longhorns faithful have been waiting for years to declare that they were back. Sam Ehlinger may have been a bit overzealous when making that declaration back in the 2019 Sugar Bowl, as Texas was unable to do so the next couple of years, but that all changed in the 2023 season.
On New Year's Day 2024, Texas is participating in the Sugar Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff Semifinals. With a win, the team has a chance to clinch their spot in the CFP National Championship Game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8. All they have to do is beat the No. 2 Washington Huskies and their high-powered offense, led by quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr.
Those who are watching the game may be wondering, when was the last time Texas football won a national championship?
Texas is looking for its first national championship since 2005
It has been nearly two decades since the Texas Longhorns could declare themselves national champions in college football. Specifically, the program did so back in 2005.
In the 2005 season, Texas went a perfect 12-0, where they dominated the majority of their competition. Not to mention, they had three wins against Top 25 teams, such as No. 4 Ohio State (25-22 win), No. 24 Colorado (42-17 win), and No. 10 Texas Tech (52-17). In a rematch against Colorado in the Big 12 Championship Game, Texas beat Colorado 70-3, which helped them earn a spot in the Rose Bowl, which served as the BCS National Championship Game. Their opponents were the USC Trojans, led by quarterback Matt Leinart and running back Reggie Bush.
Texas trailed 38-26 late in the fourth quarter to USC and appeared to be on the verge of a loss. But quarterback Vince Young played hero. With over four minutes remaining in regulation, Young ran for a 17-yard touchdown to cut their deficit to 38-33.
The Longhorns defense would force a turnover on downs six plays later to set up the offense with just over two minutes left remaining. Young orchestrated a 10-play, 56-yard drive in 1:50, culminating in an eight-yard rushing touchdown by the quarterback to put the team ahead 39-38. A two-yard run by Young on a two-point conversion gave Texas the 41-38 lead and eventual win.
The last time Texas was crowned national champions was after they won what was considered one of the best college football games of all-time. To do so in 2023, they will have to get past Washington to earn a shot against Michigan in the CFP National Championship Game.