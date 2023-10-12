When was the last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs?
Hint: It's not in the Patrick Mahomes era. When's the last time the Denver Broncos actually beat the Kansas City Chiefs?
By Kristen Wong
The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs matchup history includes some all-time great stats.
Like the fact that Patrick Mahomes made his first career start against the Broncos in 2017, leading the Chiefs to a 27-24 win. Mahomes has yet to be defeated by Denver in his NFL career (11-0); however, he has also thrown the most interceptions against Denver out of all other teams (eight).
Recent history is on the Chiefs side, and it will likely stay that way on Thursday night in Week 6 when the 4-1 Chiefs host the 1-4 Broncos for an exciting AFC West matchup at Arrowhead.
Under Sean Payton, the Broncos have recorded just one win in 2023. What are the odds they get their second win against Kansas City tonight?
Here is the last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs.
Broncos-Chiefs matchup history
The Broncos last beat the Chiefs in September of 2015. That year, Denver went 12-4 and won the Super Bowl against the Carolina Panthers.
2015 would also be Peyton Manning's final season with the Broncos. In an early season matchup against the Chiefs, Manning's Broncos beat Kansas City, 31-24.
Manning threw for 256 yards and recorded three touchdowns against one interception. Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders led the receiving room with 16 combined catches for 203 receiving yards.
On the Chiefs' side, quarterback Alex Smith threw 191 yards and recorded zero touchdowns against two interceptions. Jamaal Charles led the rushing attack with 21 carries for 125 yards (he had two lost fumbles that game), and Travis Kelce topped the receiving corps with four catches for 58 yards.
After the 2015 season and the Peyton Manning era, Denver played musical chairs with 11 different starting quarterbacks. The Broncos haven't made the playoffs since beating the Chiefs. Maybe a win on Thursday night changes their sad and pitiful fate?