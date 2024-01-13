When was the last time the Dallas Cowboys won a playoff game?
The Dallas Cowboys are dreaming of a deep playoff run with a trophy at the end of it all.
The No. 2 seed in the NFC finished the regular season with a 12-5 record. But the season will be judged by how Mike McCarthy gets his team to perform in the postseason. The playoffs are were the money is made.
How have the Cowboys done in the playoffs recently?
The last playoff win for the Dallas Cowboys was in the 2022 playoffs
Believe it or not, the Cowboys have won a playoff game in the last year. Dak Prescott and company ended Tom Brady's career with a 31-14 victory over the Buccaneers in a Wild Card game. It was a dominant performance as the Cowboys jumped out to a 24-0 lead.
Funnily enough, the game may be better remembered for the one thing that went wrong for Dallas in that game: Kicker Brett Baher missed four extra point attempts, setting a postseason record.
Before the victory in the 2022 playoffs, the last Cowboys playoff win was in 2018.
When was the last time the Cowboys made the NFC Championship Game?
The Cowboys were seven points away from the NFC Championship Game last year, losing to the 49ers, 19-12. Brock Purdy led SF on a field goal drive to give his team that seven-point lead with just over three minutes remaining. From there, Prescott and the Cowboys offense couldn't figure out how to get into the endzone to tie the game.
That loss extended Dallas' NFC Championship Game drought to 27 years.
The last time the Cowboys competed for the conference championship was in the 1995 playoffs. They took down the Packers 38-27 to punch a ticket to the Super Bowl.
That was also the last time Dallas made it to the Super Bowl.
When was the last time the Cowboys won the Super Bowl?
The Cowboys' last trip to the Super Bowl was also the last time they won the whole thing. Barry Switzer, Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith bested Bill Cowher's Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.
That 27-17 victory was Dallas' third Super Bowl in four years. It was the franchise's fifth overall.
Jerry Jones' team hasn't been back since. But they're looking to change this year.