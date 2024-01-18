When was the last time the Detroit Lions made the NFC Championship Game?
We are in the midst of one of the greatest seasons in Detroit Lions history in quite some time.
By John Buhler
It wasn't easy, but nothing ever is, man. The Detroit Lions ended their NFL worst playoff win drought streak last week by defeating the Los Angeles Rams at home by a single point. It was Detroit's first home playoff game in 30 years, a monumental moment more than a generation in the making. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to town this weekend, could they get to the conference title bout?
Although the Lions are one of four NFL franchises to never play in a Super Bowl, they have been to an NFC Championship Game before in the modern era of football. They have only been one time before, and that was during the same 1991 NFL season that saw them win their first playoff game since 1957.
The last time the Lions played for the right to go to the Super Bowl was in 1991. After manhandling the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional round, they got more than they could handle vs. Washington in the nation's capital.
When was the last time the Detroit Lions got to the NFC Championship?
Detroit lost to Washington 41-10 at RFK Stadium in that early-to-mid January day way, way back in 1992 for the NFC Championship.
Detroit may be the No. 3 seed in the NFC, but it is not out of the realm of possibility that the 2023 NFC Championship Game could be played at Ford Field. All that will need to happen is for the Lions to beat the No. 4 Buccaneers at their place and see the No. 7-seeded Green Bay Packers upset the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers on the other side of the NFC bracket. It is not likely, but it could happen.
At the start of the year, it became very apparent that the Lions had the field of a top-eight team in football. At times, they looked like a final four team with aspirations of getting to the Super Bowl. Not only would it be unprecedented for the Lions to hoist the George Halas Trophy on the way to the Super Bowl, but it would be the first time that the big game was held in Las Vegas, Nevada. No way?!
Ultimately, the Lions' Super Bowl window is wide open. It has not been this open ... ever. While they could, and probably will, lose both of their star coordinators in Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to NFL teams of their own, as long as the Lions employ Dan Campbell as head coach, Jared Goff at quarterback and especially Brad Holmes as general manager, Sheila Ford Hamp will have a winner.
Every Lions playoff game steps onto untrodden territory, so get excited about that, football fans!