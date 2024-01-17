When will Pascal Siakam make his Pacers debut?
After acquiring two-time All-NBA forward Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors, the Indiana Pacers and their fanbase are excited to see him take the floor. However, when will that be?
By Lior Lampert
After trading for All-NBA forward and former NBA Champion Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for three first-round picks, Bruce Brown, and Jordan Nwora, the Indiana Pacers and their fanbase are eager to see their new acquisition take the court.
Siakam, also known as “Spicy P,” will be creating a dynamic duo with All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is currently sidelined with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. It remains to be seen when Haliburton will return to the court, but reports suggest that Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle is “optimistic” about his progress.
With that in mind, will the two take the floor together when Siakam makes his Pacers debut?
When will Pascal Siakam debut for the Indiana Pacers?
The Pacers travel to the Golden 1 Center tomorrow night to face the Sacramento Kings but since Siakam was traded to the Pacers today, ESPN and Andscape’s Marc J. Spears stated that Spicy P “appears doubtful” to make his debut with his new team in their next game. With that in mind, Indiana may be shorthanded against the Kings sans Siakam, Brown, and Nwora.
If he is unable to suit up against the Kings, Siakam’s next opportunity to play comes on Fri, Jan. 19, when the Pacers travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers. Whenever Siakam can play for the Pacers, he will be a welcomed addition to a team that is currently 23-17 and sitting in sixth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings.
In 39 games with the Raptors this season, Siakam averaged 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting 52.2 percent from the field. As his tenure in Toronto comes to a close, Siakam is fifth in points, third in rebounds, and fifth in assists in franchise history. The 2019 NBA Champion will go down as one of the greatest Raptors ever.