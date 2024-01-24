When will Terry Rozier make his debut with Miami Heat
The Miami Heat acquired Terry Rozier, but when will he debut for the franchise?
By Lior Lampert
The Miami Heat are gearing up for an extended playoff run. Today, they acquired talented combo guard Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 protected first-round pick.
After coming up short in the NBA Finals last season, the Heat are eager to get back there with the hopes of winning this time around.
After bringing in Rozier, the new-look Heat have one of the best starting lineups in the Eastern Conference. Sitting at 24-19, Miami is currently in sixth place in the East.
Rozier has three years remaining on the four-year, $96.2 million contract he signed with the Hornets in 2022. The move brings Miami below the second tax apron, giving the Heat a chance to be active on the buyout market - the new CBA rules prevent teams above the apron from doing so.
In addition to saving a significant chunk of change in the short term, the Heat also improved their roster by adding a reliable veteran guard amid a career season. Rozier has played 30 games this season and is averaging career-highs in points per game (23.2), assists (6.6), and field goal percentage (45.9) while making two-point field goals at the most efficient clip across his nine seasons in the NBA (53.3 percent).
The question Heat fans are eagerly awaiting to know the answer to is: When will Rozier be able to make his debut with Miami?
When will Terry Rozier make his Miami Heat debut?
Miami is set to host the Boston Celtics on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be nationally televised on TNT. Rozier spent the first four years of his career with the Celtics after they selected him with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, making this a prime opportunity for him to make his Heat debut on a national stage against his former team.
If Rozier can't take the floor with his new teammates against Boston, his next chance will come on Saturday, Jan. 27, when the Heat travel to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks.