When will the new NCAA Football game be released in 2024? Everything we know
The return of EA Sports' NCAA Football video game was slated for the summer of 2024. Was their an announcement during the 2024 CFP National Championship Game?
By Scott Rogust
The 2023 college football season is nearing its end, with the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines taking on the No. 2 Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. From there, it will be offseason mode, where all football programs will prepare for next season. With that, fans will follow how their favorite teams will improve, especially with players transferring to new schools or declaring for the NFL Draft.
One way that fans usually feed their itch for their favorite sport is to play the official simulation video game. Unfortunately for college football fans, there has not been an EA Sports NCAA Football game since July 19, 2013, with the release of NCAA Football 14. But in recent years, it was revealed that the video game franchise would return, but not until 2024.
Entering the 2024 CFP National Championship Game, there were rumors that an official release would be revealed during the contest.
When will the new EA Sports NCAA Football game be released in 2024?
UPDATE: There was no official announcement from EA Sports regarding details for the upcoming NCAA Football video game during the CFP National Championship Game. With the game set for a Summer 2024 release date, there should be an announcement down the line.
Brandon Marcello of 247Sports reported on Jan. 4 that EA Sports was expected to make an official update regarding the development of the video game, which could feature images. However, Marcello says its unknown if a release date will be announced.
247Sports reported that the game would be built on the EA Sports' Madden game engine. Additionally, the outlet reported back in 2022 that EA Sports would bring back "Dynasty" and "Road to Glory" game modes.
Back on Feb. 2, 2021, EA Sports released a statement on social media, which read, "For those who never stopped believing...#EASPORTSCollegeFootball." With that, fans eagerly anticipated when the game would be released.
On Nov. 22, 2022, EA Sports vice president and general manager Daryl Holt revealed in an ESPN interview that the game would be released in the summer of 2024.
"That's the best date for us to bring the game that we think is going to meet or exceed our player expectations," Holt told ESPN. "And cover the breadth and scale of what we want in the game. We're trying to build a very immersive college football experience."
We will continue to keep you updated on a release date and details of the return of the EA Sports NCAA Football video game franchise.