Where is College Gameday this week? Week 2 Schedule, Location, TV & Guest Picker
College GameDay location, schedule, TV info and guest picker for Week 2 of the 2023 college football season to get your Saturday started off right.
By Scott Rogust
This past weekend was the first official week of the 2023 college football season. Yes, there was Week 0, but that featured a limited number of games. There were games throughout all of Labor Day weekend, with the NFL season not kicking off until Thursday night.
To start the first Saturday with a full slate of college football games, ESPN presented College GameDay. The first show featuring Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee took place at Romare Bearden Park in Charlotte, N.C. for the Duke Mayo Classic between the North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks.
Fans may be wondering where the College GameDay crew will be for Week 2 next Saturday morning. Not only that, but wondering who will be the guest picker for the end of the show. Well, we have those answers for you below.
College GameDay Week 2 location
In Week 2, College GameDay will be at the University of Alabama. This is the 17th time that the show will be taking place in Tuscaloosa. It just so happens that this will be for perhaps one of the biggest games of the weekend.
The Crimson Tide are set to take on the Texas Longhorns. This will be a huge rematch from last year after Alabama narrowly defeated Texas 20-19 in Week 2.
College GameDay Week 2 schedule and TV
The show, as has been the case for quite some time, will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET and will end around noon ET, just before the kickoff of the early slate of games.
Fans can watch College GameDay through their cable or satellite provider (minus Spectrum) on ESPN and ESPNU. Cable and satellite subscribers can use their account information to stream the show on the ESPN app. FuboTV is a streaming option that carries ESPN, and you can sign up for a free trial at this link.
College GameDay Week 2 guest picker
As of this writing, there is no confirmed guest picker for College GameDay in Week 2. We should get a better idea of who it will be when we get closer to Saturday.
Last year, "Top Gun: Maverick" actor and Texas alum Glen Powell was the guest picker for Week 2 when College GameDay was held at the University of Texas campus.