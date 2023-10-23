Where is College GameDay this week? Week 9 schedule, location, TV and guest picker
By Scott Rogust
Last week, ESPN College GameDay took place at Ohio Stadium in Week 8 for the huge Big Ten game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions. The Buckeyes picked up the 20-12 victory in rather decisive fashion, keeping them inside the College Football Playoff picture, while Penn State dropped to the No. 10 spot in the AP Top 25.
There were other substantial happenings in Week 8, such as the USC Trojans losing their second game of the season against the Utah Utes, the Florida State Seminoles keeping their undefeated season alive with a win over the Duke Blue Devils, and the Washington Huskies surviving an upset scare against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
So, where will Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee be for Week 9 for College GameDay?
College GameDay location for Week 9
On Sunday afternoon, ESPN College GameDay announced the show will be heading to the University of Utah for the No. 13 Utes' game against the No. 8 Oregon Ducks.
As mentioned earlier, Utah handed USC their second loss of the season with a 34-32 victory on a game-winning, 38-yard field goal by Cole Becker.
Oregon cruised to a 38-24 win over the Washington State Cougars in Week 8. A good rebound after losing a nail-biter to the Washington Huskies the week prior.
Now, this game will carry Pac-12 Championship Game aspirations. With USC now having two losses, the winner between Utah and Oregon will likely be in a position to make the conference title game. Of course, things can change, considering how tough the schedule is for both teams and for undefeated Washington down the stretch.
College GameDay Week 9 schedule and TV info
College GameDay will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday and air on ESPN, as is the case every week. The show will end once the panel gives their final predictions, which are finished around noon ET.
Fans can watch College GameDay through their cable or satellite provider on ESPN and ESPNU. Cable and satellite subscribers can use their account information to stream the show on the ESPN app. FuboTV is a streaming option that carries ESPN, and you can sign up for a free trial at this link.
College GameDay Week 9 guest picker
The guest picker for College GameDay Week 9 will be none other than former Carolina Panthers and Utah Utes wide receiver Steve Smith Sr.
Smith played two seasons for the Utes, recording 78 receptions for 1,603 yards and 12 touchdowns. The wide receiver was named First-team All-Mountain West in 1999 and Second-team All-Mountain West in 2000.
In 2001, Smith was selected in the third round by the Panthers. In his 16 year career with Carolina and the Baltimore Ravens, Smith recorded 1,031 receptions for 14,731 yards and 81 touchdowns. Smith was named First-team All-Pro twice (2001, 2005), Second-team All-Pro once (2008), and the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 2005. Smith was also a five-time Pro Bowler, the NFL's receptions and touchdowns co-leader, and receiving yards leader in 2005 (103 receptions, 1,563 yards, 12 receiving touchdowns).
Below are the previous guest pickers from this season:
- Week 1: Darius Rucker (Charlotte, UNC-SC)
- Week 2: Joe Namath (Alabama)
- Week 3: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Colorado)
- Week 4: Vince Vaughn (Notre Dame)
- Week 5: Ken Jeong (Duke)
- Week 6: Baker Mayfield (Cotton Bowl Stadium)
- Week 7: Joel McHale (Washington)
- Week 8: C.J. Stroud (Ohio Sate)