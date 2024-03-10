Where does Chris Jones' contract rank among all defensive tackles?
The Kansas City Chiefs and star Chris Jones agreed to terms on a lucrative five-year contract extension. Here is where it ranks among all defensive tackles.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs didn't pause work just because it was the weekend. The clock was ticking, as the NFL free agency negotiation window officially opens on Monday, March 11. With that, unrestricted free agents were allowed to speak with interested teams about a potential contract. For the Chiefs, that meant star defensive tackle Chris Jones had the chance to negotiate with interested teams. That was something the Chiefs and their fanbases wanted to avoid.
On late Saturday night, Jones teased that a deal was getting done, as evidenced by his tweet of "pencil to paper" emojis. Sure enough, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news that Jones and the Chiefs had agreed to terms to a lucrative five-year contract extension with $95 million of the deal fully guaranteed.
That is a lot of money, but the Chiefs could not afford to let Jones walk and join another team, especially if they wanted to go for the Super Bowl three-peat. So where does Jones' contract rank among all defensive tackles.
Where does Chris Jones' contract rank among all defensive tackles?
The contract details are not fully known as of this writing. What is known is the amount of money that is fully guaranteed, which comes within the first three years.
In terms of annual salary, Jones is expected to make around $32 million per year on his new deal, per Rapoport. With that, it will officially be the most a defensive tackle has been paid on an annual basis. The record was previously held by Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams, who earned $31.67 million a year.
Here are the top five defensive tackle contracts in terms of annual salary, per Spotrac:
- Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs: Approximately $32 million
- Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams: $31.67 million
- Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens: $24.5 million
- Quinnen Williams, New York Jets: $24 million
- Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans: $23.5 million.
While it's not known the total money Jones will be set to earn, we do know that no player at his position will make more than him on an per year basis.
We will continue to update this page once additional details are revealed.