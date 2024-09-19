Where is College GameDay this week? Week 4 schedule, location, TV and guest picker
By Megan Melle
The Oklahoma Sooners have quite the weekend ahead. Not only is the No. 15 ranked team playing its first-ever SEC game as a member of the conference, it’s also welcoming Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban and Co. to Norman, Oklahoma. Yes, ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast live from Oklahoma’s campus ahead of their marquee Saturday night matchup against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers. Will Josh Heupel’s high-octane offense be too much for Brent Venables’ defense? Here's our full game preview.
The 3-0 Vols, led by highly touted freshman QB Nico Iamaleava and an impressive offensive attack are 7-point favorites, according to lines at FanDuel. Iamaleava is ranked No. 1 in scoring production across college football, and they are expected to be a CFP expansion team.
For Oklahoma, the return of Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel will be a major storyline. A former Sooner QB, Heupel led the Sooners to a national championship in 2000. This matchup has been circled on calendars since the conference realignment was announced, and both teams are perfect heading into the College GameDay broadcast. Here’s what else you need to know.
College GameDay Week 4 schedule
College GameDay will kick off at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 21. The broadcast will last until noon, then lead into a full slate of games, beginning with Mississippi State vs. Florida live from Starkville at 12 p.m. ET.
- 9 a.m. ET: College GameDay from Norman, Oklahoma, on ESPN
- 12 p.m. ET: Mississippi State vs. Florida on ESPN
- 7:30 p.m. ET: Oklahoma vs. Tennessee on ABC
College GameDay Week 4 location
The Oklahoma Sooners play host to ESPN’s College GameDay this week, where crews will be televised in Norman, Oklahoma, for another SEC matchup. Norman is no stranger to the Saturday morning ESPN show. In fact, the only colleges with more GameDay appearances than the Sooners are Ohio State, Alabama and Florida.
College GameDay TV options
If you’re in the Sooner State, head to Norman—and bring your signs. If not, here's how you can catch the show on TV.
Broadcast schedule
- Time: College GameDay takes place from 9 a.m. to noon ET
- TV channel: Watch College GameDay live on ESPN through whichever cable or satellite provider you have.
- Streaming: If you’re unable to watch on cable, check out FuboTV, a streaming option that carries ESPN.
College GameDay Week 4 guest picker
The Week 3 College GameDay guest picker has not yet been announced, but given the long list of Oklahoma fans across the country, there are plenty of options to choose from. Some guesses? Former OU basketball star and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young. Heisman winner Sam Bradford may be a solid choice. What about Lana Del Ray, a noted OU fan? We’ll update this piece as soon as we know.