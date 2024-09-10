Where is College GameDay this week? Week 3 schedule, location, TV & guest picker
College GameDay is a weekend morning tradition during the college football season, traveling to a different campus each week to capture the spirit of the sport and preview the upcoming weekend’s slate of games. The show is headlined by a crew featuring Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee, leading fans into the weekend.
Week 3 will take the crew to Columbia, South Carolina, for a matchup between LSU and South Carolina. This SEC battle pits the undefeated Gamecocks against a Tigers team still recovering from a Week 1 loss to USC.
College GameDay is the perfect way to kick off a Saturday morning and get the weekend started. As we head into Week 3, here’s everything you need to know.
College GameDay Week 3 schedule
College GameDay's Week 3 show kicks off at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 14. The three-hour broadcast will lead into a full slate of games, beginning with LSU vs. South Carolina at 12:00 p.m. ET. Here’s what you need to know about the schedule.
- 9:00 a.m. ET - College GameDay from Columbia, South Carolina.
- 12:00 p.m. ET - LSU vs. South Carolina
College GameDay Week 3 location
College GameDay will head to the Gamecocks' campus in Columbia, South Carolina, for this SEC matchup.
College GameDay TV options
Fans can attend College GameDay live in South Carolina, but most will be watching from home. Here's how you can catch the show on TV.
Broadcast Schedule
- Time: College GameDay kicks off at 9:00 a.m. ET, with LSU vs. South Carolina taking place at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- TV Channel: The game can be viewed on ESPN through whichever cable or satellite provider fans have.
- Streaming: For those unable to watch on cable, FuboTV is a streaming option worth looking at. It carries ESPN, and using this link can get you a free trial.
Special Segments and Features
This being the first edition of College GameDay in 10 years, there might be a segment highlighting the changes in the South Carolina football program since then, including the direction head coach Shane Beamer is leading the team.
College GameDay Week 3 guest picker
While there's no word yet on Week 3's guest picker, ESPN has brought in celebrities close to home for the first few editions of College GameDay this season. Perhaps it will be South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley or Steve Spurrier, who led the football program from 2005 to 2015.