Where is Florida State University located?
By Kristen Wong
The LSU-FSU marquee matchup of Week 1 of college football is here, but it's not in Tallahassee.
On Sunday night, LSU plays Florida State in Orlando, Florida, but that's not where FSU's campus stadium is located.
The Tigers and Seminoles will go head-to-head in what is touted to be one of the most thrilling matchups of Week 1 of college football. In last year's game, LSU nearly pulled off a crazy upset, but Seminoles safety Shyheim Brown blocked an extra point and secured a 24-23 win for FSU.
In 2022, Florida State enjoyed an entertaining 10-3 season in head coach Mike Norvell's third year with the program, also winning the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando against Oklahoma.
Can the 'Noles build off of all that success? According to DraftKings, FSU has +1600 odds to win the national championship in 2023.
If they do end up hoisting the trophy, where will they celebrate? Here's what to know about Florida State University's location.
Florida State University is located in Tallahassee
Florida State University plays home games at Doak Campbell Stadium, popularly known as "Doak", in Tallahassee, Florida.
The stadium was built in 1950 in honor of FSU's first president, Doak S. Campbell. It is the second-largest stadium in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and the 18th largest stadium in the NCAA as a whole.
As arguably a top-10 football team in the nation, Florida State University has high aspirations to win it all this year. Let's see if the Seminoles can get their season started on the right foot on Sunday night.