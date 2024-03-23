Where is Michigan State-UNC March Madness game today?
There's a sneaky home court advantage here.
By Josh Wilson
The top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels and ninth-seeded Michigan State Spartans are locked into a second-round contest to see who will advance to the Sweet 16 of March Madness. Will it be Tom Izzo, who has routinely coached great teams deep into the tournament? Or will Hubert Davis see his third trip to the third round of the tournament?
Davis -- who took the reins from Roy Williams in 2021 and has taken some time to find regular season footing entering the tournament twice now as an eight seed -- has finally gotten in as a favorite in its respective quadrant of the bracket. Davis has excelled in the tournament, though, getting as deep as the final, albeit losing, in 2022, to Kansas.
So, where is the game today?
UNC vs Michigan State: Where is it?
The game between UNC and Michigan State this Saturday is in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center. While the men's tournament is neutral sites, it's sometimes tricky for it to be completely without some home-court favorites with 64 teams involved. UNC got lucky and plays this round near its home court, which has surely tilted the scales ever-so-slightly in its favor.
The trek is just 139 miles, about 2 hours or so by car, from where UNC plays its home games. Not bad at all. Contrast that to Michigan State, 675 miles and over 10 hours by car.
As is true of any March Madness, fans travel in to support their schools from anywhere, but it certainly is a slight advantage for the Tar Heels to play right in their home state of North Carolina.