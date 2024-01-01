Where is the College Football Playoff National Championship Game for 2024?
The College Football Playoff will soon undergo some major changes as the 12-team format will go into effect next season. However, before we get to that point, we will have the final four-team playoff culminated with a new title-winner being crowned in the CFP National Championship Game to conclude the 2023-24 season.
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs came into this season looking to achieve the impossible after winning back-to-back national championships and looking to three-peat. With a loss in the SEC Championship Game, though, we will have a new champion of college football for the first time in three years.
But where will the new champs be crowned in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game this year? Let's take a look at what fans need to know about the CFP title game.
Where is the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2024?
The 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on Monday, Jan. 8. This will be the first time that the venue, which is the home field of the NFL's Houston Texans, will host the national championship. It is, however, the second time that the game has been held in the state of Texas as the inaugural CFP Championship Game was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
What time and channel is the CFP National Championship Game?
Fans can can watch the CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 8 kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. CT, which will be local time at NRG Stadium in Houston. As has been the case since the inception of the College Football Playoff, ESPN will have the broadcast for the showdown with the national title on the line as Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call for the network as Molly McGrath and Holly Rowe serve as the sideline reporters.
There will also be a mega-cast on the ESPN family of networks with alternative broadcasts, angles, and commentary for new viewing experiences for college football fans.
Who is in the College Football Playoff, National Championship Game?
The 2023-24 College Football Playoff was a bit controversial with the undefeated ACC champions, the Florida State Seminoles, being snubbed in favor of the 12-1 SEC champions, the Alabama Crimson Tide, for the No. 4 seed in the final year of the Playoff's four-team format.
As a result, the CFP National Championship Game will feature the Michigan Wolverines, who won the Rose Bowl against Alabama in an overtime thriller, facing off against Washington, who won a thrilling Sugar Bowl over the Texas Longhorns.