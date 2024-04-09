Where to buy UConn championship gear: Shirts, hats and more
That shirt you bought last year needs a partner!
The UConn Huskies are national champions! Again!
Monday night's March Madness title game against the Purdue Boilermakers was a tale of two halves. The two teams were even in the first half but Dan Hurley's Huskies dominated the second half to come away with a resounding 75-60 victory.
UConn will take home a trophy and other momentos, like cuttings from the nets from State Farm Stadium. Huskies fans will want their own swag to remember the night.
It's time to shop for some gear!
Where to buy UConn 2024 championship gear
The official NCAA sports shop has hats, shirts, hoodies, long-sleeves, flags, jerseys, plaques and more all emblazened with national championship logos.
Looking for a more retro or vintage look? Good brand Homefield Apparel has national championship gear to browse.
The Huskies can no longer be denied the blue blood tag (if stubborn people out there were still withholding it after last year). As back-to-back champions, they're in rare company. As six-time champs, they're tied with North Carolina and trailing only UCLA and Kentucky in titles.
This one came in ridiculously dominant fashion too. Every tournament game was won by double digits.
In the championship game, UConn let Zach Edey have his; the star Boilermaker had 37 points and 10 rebounds. But they stifled the rest of the lineup, which combined for just 23 points.
Tristen Newton led the Huskies with 20 points and seven assists. The team effort was supported with 15 points from Stephon Castle and eight rebounds from Cam Spencer.
It's been an incredible run for UConn. Now, the Huskies can start dreaming of a three-peat.