Which Chiefs from Super Bowl dynasty run are Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates?
When teams go on dynastic runs, many of their players end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Kansas City Chiefs will see their fair share of stars from the past few teams eventually inducted in Canton.
By Joel Wagler
Joe Thuney, Chiefs left guard
This one may be a surprise, but Thuney has been the starting left guard on four Super Bowl teams. He won two with the Patriots in 2015 and 2019 before coming to Kansas City.
Even though an injury prevented him from playing in Super Bowl 58, he has been an integral part of the offensive line that keeps Patrick Mahomes upright and healthy.
It's just not the fact Thuney has been on championship rosters, but the fact he has performed at a high level. In his career, he's been named to two Pro Bowls and has been a second-team All-Pro twice. In 2023, he was named as a first-team All-Pro for the first time.
Despite the pectorial injury that kept him from playing in the most recent Super Bowl, Thuney has been a very durable player. He has has never played less than 97 percent of his team's offensive snaps in his eight-year career, according to Pro-Football-Reference. Lastly, in his career, he's been called for holding just 16 times, and only once in the past two seasons.
Yes, he has the rings, but they've been welled-earned by his reliability and high level of performance every year. He's putting together a Hall of Fame career and he isn't done yet!