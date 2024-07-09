Which Commanders-Brandon Aiyuk trade proposal is best for Washington, 49ers?
By Jack Posey
Since Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers lost the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs in February, the club and second-team All-Pro honoree still need to agree on a long-term extension.
Aiyuk has made it known he is ready to leave the Bay Area. The wideout has made it clear he wants to join his friend and old Arizona State University teammate Jayden Daniels in Washington. But how can a deal get done between the two?
The 49ers' first-round selection of Ricky Pearsall, a receiver from Florida, was not only a pick praised by experts and fans alike but also an insurance plan if the 49ers part ways with either Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel. General Manager John Lynch may once again look like a genius now that it seems a deal will not get done before the fast-approaching start of training camp and Aiyuk trying to force his way out of the organization. Both San Francisco and Washington must agree first, though.
Fortunately, CBS Sports Writer Cody Benjamin broke down three proposed trades for Aiyuk.
Which trade for Brandon Aiyuk is the best for the Commanders, 49ers?
Trade 1: Washington gets Aiyuk, and the 49ers get a 2025 first-round pick.
Seems fair, right? Aiyuk was a first-round pick in his own right. Not so fast. The Commanders won’t be so fast to give up a pick that could become a franchise cornerstone for Aiyuk, who may be eager to get to Washington but is also looking to reset the receiver market.
Trade 2: Washington gets Aiyuk, and the 49ers receive Dyami Brown, a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2025 fourth-round pick.
This could make sense. Brown has only had 476 yards receiving in his three-year career, so at best, he would be a depth piece for the 49ers, but John Lynch would receive draft compensation for the future.
Trade 3: Denver gets Jamison Crowder and a 2025 third-round pick from Washington, Washington gets Brandon Aiyuk, and the 49ers get Courtland Sutton from Denver.
Denver is in a bit of pickle with Sutton’s contract situation. Crowder is at the end of his career but has shown he can make a difference, and Sean Payton loves his draft picks. The 49ers would get a receiver, and so would Washington
The trade that makes the most sense is the second. If the 49ers aren’t open to signing a deal with a receiver, they won’t want Sutton. The way I see a deal going down is Aiyuk for draft compensation.