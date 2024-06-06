Which is a better head coaching opportunity — Lakers or Cavs?
The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers are technically the last two remaining teams without head coaches but it appears the Lakers are rapidly closing in on UConn head coach Dan Hurley. What the two organizations have in common during this search is that they need a coach who brings a new perspective. Both teams have struggled in the playoffs and need a coach who can push them past the first round.
The job will be difficult for both teams. The Lakers just fired Darvin Ham after two seasons, while the Cavaliers fired J.B. Bickerstaff after four seasons. However, both of these teams are stacked with players who are capable of winning games; it was mostly all about bringing it all together to execute it.
Not entirely unexpectedly, both teams have also interviewed a lot of the same candidates including J.J. Redick who was, until this morning, the frontrunner for the Lakers job and now may move to the top of the list for the Cavs. Other candidates who were looked at by both teams include current Pelicans assistant James Borrego, Heat assistant Chris Quinn and Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson.
So, let's dive into which team offers the better opportunity for a coach.
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers have had three straight seasons with a winning record but have yet to execute in the playoffs. Three of the team's four young cores, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, are under contract. However, the future of Donovan Mitchell is still up in the air. An extension is eligible over the summer, but everything is still being determined. Cav's owner, Dan Gilbert, has also shown throughout his tenure with the team that he will pay the big bucks to deliver a winning basketball team to the city of Cleveland. It's safe to say Gilbert is willing to spend money on players and even coaches.
In their search, the Cavs have been linked with many different assistant coaches from around the NBA. Sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the Cavs will talk with New York Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant and Chris Quinn, the Miami Heat's top assistant coach. Woj also reported that Kenny Atkinson from Golden State and James Borrego from New Orleans are other names featured on the list of candidates.
Joining the Cavaliers would be an excellent opportunity for any of these coaches. Still, it would also be the most appealing for this pool of coaches because of the expected potential of the coach in that first season. The front office in Cleveland is not expecting a finals appearance in that first season but more so continuing the winning seasons and success deep into the playoffs. The young core can also give security to a coach, continuing to build the players within the team and watching the success come easily. Also, the owner is willing to spend money on a good coach.
It's just if a coach is willing to move to Cleveland, Ohio, for the job.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers have had a rotation of coaches for a while now. Since Phil Jackson retired after the 2010-11 season, the Lakers have made six coaching hires, with none lasting more than three seasons. Only one of those coaches could win a championship during that time. That would be Frank Vogel in 2020.
Obviously, taking this coaching job would be an exciting position. It would be a coach of not only one of the most historic franchises in the NBA but also a team that features one of the best NBA star duos in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But the major question that comes up when thinking about who this job can go to is if the coach can handle the pressure. Every coach that has entered the Lakers coaching staff always seems to have an expectation around the league and media that they need to see instant success. There is also talk about how James does most of the coaching in LA. So, it's all about who can handle the baggage that comes with taking this position.
As of right now it, appears this is Hurley's job and he brings a lot to the table — a championship resume (albeit in college), lots of head coaching experience and an extensive track record with player development which could come into player with Bronny James as a potential second-round pick for the Lakers.
So which job is better? If you want to do a proper coaching job and feel secure in an organization, Cleveland. You're working with a solid young core group in an environment that knows wins dont happen instantly. While out in Los Angeles, there are a lot of expectations in the bright lights. Both these teams are considering assistant coaches, not one former head coach, so if you are a young coach who has never been in the actual spotlight on the coaching staff, Cleveland is your best spot to go.