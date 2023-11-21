Which NFL teams are playing on Thanksgiving Day 2023?
The NFL's annual Thanksgiving tripleheader is set for Thursday with six NFC teams set to take center stage.
The NFL's annual Thanksgiving tripleheader has arrived and it features a lot of good teams. Four of the six teams playing on Thursday feature winning records, including our traditional hosts as the Detroit Lions are off to an 8-2 start, their best 10-game record since 1962, while the Dallas Cowboys are 7-3.
Those two games are in their traditional slots, with Detroit playing at 12:30 p.m. ET and Dallas at 4:15 p.m. ET. The night game, which is a part of NBC's Sunday Night Football package, is the unquestioned headliner as two bitter rivals square off with the NFC West division lead on the line.
NFL Thanksgiving Schedule 2023: Teams, Matchups, TV info, start times
- Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
- San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Thanksgiving's first game sees the Lions taking on the 4-6 Green Bay Packers, a classic matchup between the two division rivals. Detroit rallied for a dramatic comeback victory against the Chicago Bears in Week 11 while the Packers saw Jordan Love put up over 300 yards passing to upset the Los Angeles Chargers 23-20.
Next up is the Cowboys' matchup against the 4-7 Washington Commanders, who limp into this game after somehow finding a way to get swept by a bad New York Giants team and allowed three touchdowns to Tommy Devito. Dallas rolls into this matchup on a high after blowing out Carolina in Week 11 to pick up their second straight win.
The nightcap is the best game of the day as the 7-3 San Francisco 49ers, who are fresh off an emphatic win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hit the road to take on the 6-4 Seattle Seahawks with first place in the division on the line. Seattle is home but they enter the game banged up as Kenneth Walker hurt his oblique and Geno Smith suffered an elbow injury in their walk-off loss to the Los Angeles Rams.