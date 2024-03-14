Which NHL team has the most points ever in a season?
As the 2023-24 NHL season is slowly rounding the final curve before playoffs, we take a deeper look into the point totals. Not only do the points decide the standings and who moves on, but the team with the highest point total wins the President's Trophy. One would think that is the regular season goal, but history tells a different story ...
By Jackie Daly
Since the 1985-86 season, the NHL has awarded the team with the most points in the standings the President's Trophy. This award gives the team an accolade to celebrate and leads to a home-ice "advantage" for the postseason. History shows, however, that amassing the most points through the regular season doesn't always lead you to the ultimate post-season prize; winning the Stanley Cup.
The Boston Bruins had a historical run in the 2022-23 season. The team played phenomenal hockey all year long with the guys skating, shooting, and scoring better than everyone else in the league. This led to 135 points in the regular season, which is the most a team has ever accumulated in the history of the National Hockey League. The most points ever! The most points in history! That has to mean something more than just the President's Trophy, right?
Nope.
Last season the Bruins lost in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, in Game 7, against the Florida Panthers (who went on to play in the Stanley Cup Final, losing to the Vegas Golden Knights). Their incredible run halted right there, at the beginning of the physical adventure that is the quest for the Cup. Done. Over. Golf clubs in, hockey sticks out.
They are etched into history as of right now though, with the most points in a season. Ever.
There is something to note here too, which is the President's Trophy curse, where teams (and fans) essentially don't want to earn it because numbers don't lie. Since the inception of the award in 1985, only eight teams who took home this hardware also took home the Cup.
If you look at the list of points though, the 1976 Montréal Canadians reached a total of 132 points, which was the most until last year, with only 80 games on the season (and only a total of eight losses). With two more wins (if the league was at the 82-game mark like they are now) — they could have reached a 136-point total, which would have made last year's Bruins squad just slightly less historic.
The crowded race for the most points this season includes the aforementioned Panthers and Bruins, but also includes the New York Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and more. With less than 20 games to play before the post-season, no team is reaching the 135 mark. If the Panthers win out, they would bring their 94 current points up to 126, still great, but not touching the 135 of the 2022-23 Boston Bruins.