Which school has the most Final Four appearances? Men, women and combined
The 2024 NCAA Tournament is down to four teams in the men's and women's bracket, allowing us to reflect on which schools have made the most Final Four appearances in college basketball.
By Lior Lampert
The 2024 NCAA Tournament Final Four matchups are set and offer plenty of intrigue in an exciting slate of games, with a trip to the national championship on the line.
UConn and NC State will be represented by the men’s and women’s teams in the Final Four, marking the first time in March Madness history that two universities accomplished the feat in the same tournament.
There are firsts for everything, but there are also mainstays, like the sustained success of the Huskies women’s team under head coach Geno Auriemma in his 39th season overseeing the prestigious program, making their 23rd Final Four appearance this year. But where does UConn rank all-time amongst other schools in this department?
Which school has the most Final Four appearances for men’s college basketball
School
Final Four Appearances
North Carolina
21
UCLA
18
Duke
17
Kentucky
17
Kansas
15
Michigan State
10
Ohio State
10
Indiana
8
Louisville
8
UConn
7
The North Carolina Tar Heels top the list of men’s basketball teams, playing in 21 Final Fours, and had an opportunity to add to their tally this postseason had they not lost to the eventual West Region champion Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sweet 16. UConn is the school left standing in The Big Dance featured on this table, reaching this stage in the tournament for a seventh time.
Which school has the most Final Four appearances for women’s college basketball?
School
Final Four appearances
Uconn
23
Tennessee
18
Stanford
15
Louisiana Tech
10
Notre Dame
9
LSU
6
South Carolina
6
Georgia
5
Maryland
5
Like the men’s side, the Huskies are the last active team in this year’s March Madness that appears on this list, except they are the gold standard for reaching the Final Four.
The Iowa Hawkeyes, led by reigning and presumptive AP National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark, are back in the Final Four for a second straight season, marking the third time in program history they’ve made it this far.
Which school has the most Final Four appearances for men’s and women’s combined
School
Final Four appearances
UConn
30
North Carolina
24
Duke
21
UCLA
18
Tennessee
18
Kentucky
17
Stanford
17
Louisville
12
UConn leads all Division I college basketball programs in combined Final Four appearances with 30, but the Tar Heels are not far behind with 24. Tennessee, UCLA, and Kentucky all make this list despite one of their men's or women's teams never making it this deep into the tournament.