Fansided

Which school has the most Final Four appearances? Men, women and combined

The 2024 NCAA Tournament is down to four teams in the men's and women's bracket, allowing us to reflect on which schools have made the most Final Four appearances in college basketball.

By Lior Lampert

Holy Cross v Iowa
Holy Cross v Iowa / Matthew Holst/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The 2024 NCAA Tournament Final Four matchups are set and offer plenty of intrigue in an exciting slate of games, with a trip to the national championship on the line.

UConn and NC State will be represented by the men’s and women’s teams in the Final Four, marking the first time in March Madness history that two universities accomplished the feat in the same tournament.

There are firsts for everything, but there are also mainstays, like the sustained success of the Huskies women’s team under head coach Geno Auriemma in his 39th season overseeing the prestigious program, making their 23rd Final Four appearance this year. But where does UConn rank all-time amongst other schools in this department?

Which school has the most Final Four appearances for men’s college basketball

School

Final Four Appearances

North Carolina

21

UCLA

18

Duke

17

Kentucky

17

Kansas

15

Michigan State

10

Ohio State

10

Indiana

8

Louisville

8

UConn

7

The North Carolina Tar Heels top the list of men’s basketball teams, playing in 21 Final Fours, and had an opportunity to add to their tally this postseason had they not lost to the eventual West Region champion Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sweet 16. UConn is the school left standing in The Big Dance featured on this table, reaching this stage in the tournament for a seventh time.

Which school has the most Final Four appearances for women’s college basketball?

School

Final Four appearances

Uconn

23

Tennessee

18

Stanford

15

Louisiana Tech

10

Notre Dame

9

LSU

6

South Carolina

6

Georgia

5

Maryland

5

Like the men’s side, the Huskies are the last active team in this year’s March Madness that appears on this list, except they are the gold standard for reaching the Final Four. 

The Iowa Hawkeyes, led by reigning and presumptive AP National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark, are back in the Final Four for a second straight season, marking the third time in program history they’ve made it this far.

Which school has the most Final Four appearances for men’s and women’s combined

School

Final Four appearances

UConn

30

North Carolina

24

Duke

21

UCLA

18

Tennessee

18

Kentucky

17

Stanford

17

Louisville

12

UConn leads all Division I college basketball programs in combined Final Four appearances with 30, but the Tar Heels are not far behind with 24. Tennessee, UCLA, and Kentucky all make this list despite one of their men's or women's teams never making it this deep into the tournament.

feed

Home/March Madness