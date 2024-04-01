Which team normally plays at State Farm Stadium?
What's been an exhilarating NCAA Tournament is nearing its end, as the teams that advanced to the Final Four are finally set. Two No. 1 seeds, UConn and Purdue reached the Final Four, while two lower seeds in No. 4 Alabama and No. 11 NC State punched their tickets to Glendale, Arizona.
Each of the two Final Four matchups will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Saturday, April 6. That should be a thrilling day of college hoops as we determine the two teams that will get the chance to play for the National Championship.
As fun as it is to play at a neutral site, fans often wonder who actually plays at the stadium that was chosen. This year, the answer is the Arizona Cardinals.
Which team normally plays at State Farm Stadium?
The Cardinals have called State Farm Stadium home since it opened back in 2006. It was initially called the University of Phoenix Stadium but was re-named to State Farm Stadium in 2018 when State Farm Insurance purchased the naming rights.
The Cardinals might play their home games there, but the stadium is known for more. Just this past season it played host to the Super Bowl held between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. That was not the first Super Bowl held in Arizona, and certainly won't be the last with how nice it is there in early February.
Additionally, the Fiesta Bowl consistently takes place at State Farm Stadium, bringing the college game to town.
It's used mostly for football, but it is a multipurpose facility more than capable of hosting the Final Four. It should be fun to watch the games be played at a stadium that can hold a seating capacity of up to 63,400.