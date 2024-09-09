Whit Merrifield has long-term plan to get revenge on pitchers for unnecessary HBPs
By Mark Powell
It's been a tough couple of weeks for Braves infielder Whit Merrifield. Most recently, he suffered a fractured foot that's expected to keep him out a few games. Frankly, it's a miracle he won't miss more time, as he visited a foot specialist who claimed he could return sooner than the initial timetable, which was over six weeks.
Prior to fouling a ball off his foot, Merrifield was hit by a pitch in the head, and was clearly not happy about it. Merrifield called out all pitchers, rather than just the Colorado Rockies, after the game, saying something has to change in the modern game. The chase for velocity often comes at the expense of control, which can put hitters at risk.
“The guys are throwing as hard as they can and they don’t care where the ball goes. It is driving me nuts and I hate where the game is at right now with that," Merrifield said.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe toThe Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason
Braves infielder Whit Merrifield has a plan to get revenge on pitchers
Rather than complaining from the shadows, Merrifield and the MLBPA might actually do something about it. Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Merrifield has been working with the players' association to find a long-term solution for pitcher control which could include hit-by-pitch penalties.
“We’ll have something in place by the time the season starts next year,”Merrifield told Atlanta reporters. “I’d be shocked if we didn’t. … Everybody’s in agreement, it’s just about what is the punishment going to be, and how are we going to word it.”
I'll believe it when I see it. Obviously, pitchers are union reps, too, meaning they will have to agree to whatever this punishment is. Pitching injuries are on the rise, which is an issue MLB and the PA have been working to address for quite some time. The chase for higher velocity starts at a young age -- in some cases in travel ball -- which increases the odds of Tommy John surgery later in life. It also limits pitch control, which is the point Merrifield is hoping to make.
For Merrifield, tying his goal to the necessity to limit pitcher injuries moving forward could be his best bet. Even if only at the MLB level, limiting injured list stints for all players -- whether they stand at the plate or on the mound -- should be the ultimate goal.