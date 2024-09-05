Whit Merrifield injury update sounds scary for Braves despite avoiding concussion
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Braves infielder Whit Merrifield made headlines this week after he was hit in the head by Colorado Rockies pitcher Jeff Criswell. Merrifield was removed from the game and checked for a concussion, which he thankfully does not have.
After the contest, Merrifield made a wide-ranging statement about the state of pitching in MLB. Specifically, Merrifield targeted the velocity with which pitchers are forced to throw to these days, and how it often limits their control.
“Where the game’s at right now, it’s just ridiculous,” said Merrifield. “I hate where the game’s at right now with that.”
Whit Merrifield was right to criticize MLB's pitching philosophy
Merrifield went on to say his "life was on the line," while pointing out the number of Braves hitters who have been injured this season as a result of HBPs.
“We lost Riley, we almost lost Mike, we almost lost d’Arnaud in a span of two or three weeks,” Merrifield said. “The way pitchers are throwing now, there’s no regard for throwing up and in. The guys are throwing as hard as they can, they don’t care where the ball goes. And it’s just … it’s bulls—-.”
Merrifield makes a great point, in that pitchers have sacrificed control for velocity. It's tough to blame pitchers solely for that, as it starts at the developmental level. Pitchers are taught that speed kills from an early age, and because of that ramp up their pitch velocity with little regard for anything else in some cases.
Whit Merrifield's injury update is more frightening than it seems for Braves
Merrifield is reportedly day-to-day, per the Braves training staff. However, some subtle updates provided by the team's official website paint a complicated picture.
"He passed concussion tests, but was still feeling groggy when he arrived at Truist Park on Wednesday afternoon. He is also still feeling discomfort whenever he puts on a hat. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Merrifield is day to day."
Just last season, MLB teams received a rude awakening about the status of concussions in baseball when Anthony Rizzo was placed on the injured list two full months after he suffered a head injury against the San Diego Padres. The Yankees initially said Rizzo had a stiff neck, and he was shut down for the season last August after struggling mightily at the plate.
Unlike the Yankees and Rizzo, the Braves need to be patient with Merrifield, especially if he's feeling the symptoms listed above.